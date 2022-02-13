Small leap for chinkaras at Bagalkot sanctuary

The state’s first wildlife sanctuary for chinkaras (Indian Gazelle) at Yadahalli in the district has given the wildlife buffs and the forest department a reason to rejoice. Population of the endangered antelope species has gone up, says a study by a Coimbatore-based Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History team, led by its scientist Dr H N Kumar.

The team during its three-month-long survey has found the population of the critically endangered species chinkaras has gone up from 85 in 2016 to 92 in 2022.

Kumar and his team had built 72 watch towers on the sanctuary spread over 9,636 hectares in Bilagi and Mudhol taluk. Based on the camera trapping of the antelopes’ pugmarks and fecas, the team found that the population has gone up.

The study also found the chinkara sex ratio at the Yadahalli was 1: 0.83 (male:female) at the only habitat for antelope species.

Bilagi Range Forest Officer, Hanumanth Doni told DH, “The chinkaras, like nilgai and black bucks, live in arid areas, rocky terrain and subtropical light forests and are shy and timid. They have a strong sense of smell and they run away when the human scent is detected. The reason why they are rarely spotted,” the RFO said.

Apart from Yadahalli sanctuary, Bukkapatna forest is the only oher documented place in the state to have chinkaras

The state government in 2016 notified over 9,600 hectares in Bilagi and Mudhol taluks as the wildlife sanctuary for chinkaras. Following which, the forest department had banned hunting in the region. Also, LPG cylinders were provided to 12 villages in the periphery to minimise human activity in the protected area.

