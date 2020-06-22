Southern range IGP, Mysuru SP, addl SP quarantined

As many as 58 police officers and staff, including Inspector General of Police (IGP) Southern Range Vipul Kumar, Mysuru Superintendent of Police (SP) Ryshyanth and Addl SP Sneha are under quarantine after a police personnel attached to Nanjangud Rural police station tested positive for coronavirus.

While the IGP, SP and Addl SP are under home quarantine, the remaining officers and the staff have been sent to institutional quarantine. The cop, who tested positive, was part of a team that was probing theft of live bullets from T Narasipur police station. He had visited the SP and IGP offices several times and had worked closely with the higher officials.

While 22 police personnel are identified as primary contacts, the remaining are secondary contacts.

The Nanjangud Rural police station has been sealed while the IGP and SP offices have been disinfected.

An officer said, the infected policeman had visited the SP office several times. He had visited Cafe Mysuru located in Ittigegud. It has to be recalled that a couple who tested positive for the virus had visited the cafe.