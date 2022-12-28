Special team to investigate 'attack' on Karnataka church

Mysuru SP Seema Latkar said that special teams had been formed to investigate the alleged attack on a church in Periyapatna town in the district on Tuesday evening.

Seema visited the spot on Wednesday. Former MLA K Venkatesh met the SP and urged her to trace the miscreants at the earliest.

According to the complaint lodged by Fr John Paul of St Mary’s church at the Periyapatna police station, miscreants allegedly damaged the statue of Infant Jesus kept in the cradle at the crib created for Christmas.

The miscreants had allegedly thrown away the cradle too and had destroyed the pots and glass artefacts kept for decoration in front of the crib. They have also taken away the offering box.