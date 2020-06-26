Stray dogs attack barking deers; 10 succumb to injuries

A pack of stray dogs allegedly entered inside the Pilikula Biological Park on Thursday (June 25) late night and attacked barking deers (Kaadu Kuri). In the melee, 10 barking deers have died and five have suffered injuries, said Park Director H J Jayaprakash Bhandary to DH.

He said “when the dogs entered the enclosure of barking deer, the delicate animals started running helter-skelter and suffered injuries. This is the first time that the Park has encountered the problem of stray dogs. The staff has been deputed to check the entire Pilikula Nisargadhama covering over 400 acres, to check as to how the dogs gained entry inside the Park. The staff had noticed one fallen tree due to gusty wind, near the compound wall in one location. The dogs would have possibly entered inside the Park by climbing the fallen tree,” he suspected.

“Further, a few villagers had even dumped soil near the compound wall of the Nisargadhama. This also would have helped the dogs to climb the compound wall,” he felt.

The injured barking deers are treated by the veterinary doctors at the Park.