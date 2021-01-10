Sudhakar sees Covid-19 flip side, says OPD cases slid during pandemic

Finding the silver lining amidst the Covid-19 pandemic crisis, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Saturday said that the common Out Patient Department (OPD) cases in all major hospitals across Karnataka had come down drastically due to the pandemic-accelerated new normal — hygiene, frequent washing of hands and social distancing rule.

Taking part in the national programme for control of blindness in the area of avoidable and preventable blindness organised by Narayana Nethralaya here, Sudhakar said, “I have been touring the state, visiting all major hospitals and largely interacting with physicians. Many have told me that their OPD cases have come down considerably in the last 10 months especially the general cold, fever and cough complaints. This is largely due to the high degree of hand sanitisation, hygiene and social distancing besides the attention given to physical and mental health.”

Acknowledging that the pandemic had severely affected organ donation Sudhakar said, “People were afraid to visit even their family doctors and this had an effect on organ donation as well, initially. However, now there is a glimmer of hope as the situation is returning to normalcy.”

Eye donations dip

Dr K Bhujang Shetty, chairperson and MD of Narayana Nethralaya, said, “During the initial three months of lockdown, there were zero eye-donations and as on date, it is only 20-30%. We were getting 150 to 200 eyes per month and it has come down to just 30 to 40 per month now. Due to non-availability of eye donations, many have lost sight, particularly those diagnosed with

corneal ulcers.”