SWR to convert 38 passenger trains to express trains

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 17 2020, 23:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2020, 23:18 ist
Representative image

As many as 38 passenger trains in SWR, including trains to Hubballi, Shivamogga and Chamarajanagar, are set to be converted into express trains, as the Railway Board seeks to speed up trains when the regular operations commence.

In a communication sent to the zonal railways on Wednesday, the Railway Board stated that passenger trains, MEMUs and DEMUs that have more than 200 km journey should be converted into express trains.

"The zonal railways should initiate immediate action to convert these trains to express trains by speeding up and curtailing halts if required," it said, adding that the action should be taken by 4 pm on Friday.

SWR Chief Public Relations officer E Vijaya confirmed the development and said that the officials will chart out the details on Thursday. "We will work out the details, including the stops to be removed, and reply to the railway board," she said.

Some of the stops on the trains between Bengaluru and Shivamogga, Mysuru-Shivamogga, Bengaluru-Hubballi, Bengaluru-Hosapete, Yashwantpur-Salem, Yashwantpur-Mysuru, Bengaluru-Karaikal are likely to be removed.

