Hunger to serve ensures slum dwellers don’t starve

Teenager’s hunger to serve ensures slum dwellers don’t starve

Dhanyata M Poovaiah
Dhanyata M Poovaiah, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 05 2020, 23:26 ist
  • updated: May 05 2020, 23:38 ist
Volunteers distribute grocery to residents of slums in Bengaluru.

Aryaman Khosla, a Class XII student of The Doon School in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, has raised close to Rs 8.33 lakh through a crowdfunding platform to provide rations and other items to the underserved families in Bengaluru. He supports them through Parikrma Humanity Foundation.

Parikrma provides free education to children from the slums in Bengaluru and also gives them three meals a day. With four schools in the city, the foundation primarily covers 105 slums in and around Jayanagar, Nandini Layout, Koramangala and Sahakarnagar.

With the lockdown in place, these children were unable to attend the schools. Many of these students are also the children of daily wage workers, who are among the worst-affected in the current crisis.

In response, the foundation started sending food and provisions to the children’s families. Aryaman, who has been associated with Parikrma Humanity Foundation, started the ‘Provide for Parikrma’ initiative and went about raising money to help the foundation buy provisions.

“We have been able to give these families 5 kg rice, 2 kg dal, 2 kg ragi, 1 kg sugar, some vegetables, some spices, 500 ml oil and one soap every week,” says Shukla Bose, founder of Parikrma Humanity Foundation.

In addition to providing ration to the families, worksheets and story books are sent home with the mothers who come to collect the provisions. This is done so that the children’s education is not interrupted and they do not lose the motivation to learn. 

In the meanwhile, the work of providing for these families in the slums continues. The money raised by Aryaman is enough to provide over 124,500 meals. 

“If it had not been for Parikrma and all the people who have supported them, we would have starved,” says Uma, single mother of two daughters who study at Parikrma. Uma was employed as a maid and has been left without work due to the lockdown. 

“My campaign has seen donations and support from over 95 people from around India as well as from abroad, and it is because of their generosity that we are able to continue feeding these families,” Aryaman says.

Aryaman has also linked up with Makers Asylum to provide facial 30 M-19 Shields to the volunteers  and with KLRF, which is supporting them with the provision of hand sanitisers and masks for distribution among the families.

Contact Aryaman at provideforparikrma@gmail.com

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Teeneger's
hunger
serve
ensures
slum dwellers
don’t starve

What's Brewing

'Promising' coronavirus-fighting antibody found: Study

'Promising' coronavirus-fighting antibody found: Study

Air India to operate 64 repatriation flights: Puri

Air India to operate 64 repatriation flights: Puri

Nadal: 'I see 2020 as practically lost' for tennis

Nadal: 'I see 2020 as practically lost' for tennis

Trying to rush home, 8 migrant workers die in accident

Trying to rush home, 8 migrant workers die in accident

Bois Locker Room: Content removed, says Instagram

Bois Locker Room: Content removed, says Instagram

 