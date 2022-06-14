TN's letter to PM on Mekedatu project a political stunt, anti-federal: Karnataka CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said Tamil Nadu’s opposition to the Mekedatu project is “illegal” and expressed confidence that the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) will give a go-ahead to the state.

Bommai was reacting to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Stalin has sought Modi’s intervention to restrain CWMA from discussing Karnataka’s Mekedatu project in its June 17 meeting.

“Tamil Nadu is simply raking up issues. Their demand is illegal and anti-federal,” Bommai told reporters. “This is a political stunt and such stunts always happen in Tamil Nadu on the Cauvery issue. There’s no locus standi and it won’t stand in court of law. I’m sure the Centre will not consider their plea,” he said.

Also read: Ensure CWMA doesn’t discuss Mekedatu: Stalin to PM

The Mekedatu project involves constructing a balancing reservoir to regulate the flow of water to Tamil Nadu and utilise 4.75 tmc water for Bengaluru. It also proposes a 400 MW hydroelectricity plant.

Writing to Modi, Stalin said CWMA’s functioning is limited to implementing the Supreme Court's verdict on Cauvery and that it cannot consider any other subject. Also, Stalin said the matter is sub-judice and Tamil Nadu's petitions are pending before the apex court.

“The Central Water Commission and the Jal Shakti ministry have referred the matter to the CWMA for approval of the detailed project report (DPR). Based on this, several meetings have been held and the final meeting is coming up,” Bommai said.

Tamil Nadu’s demand is “a ploy to encroach upon our rights on water”, Bommai said. He pointed out that the Mekedatu project will not encroach upon Tamil Nadu’s water rights. “It’s our water that we want to use on our land,” he said.

Karnataka is hopeful of a resolution as Bommai said 15 meetings have been held so far. “They didn’t raise any issues throughout. They did not participate and cooperate,” Bommai said, slamming Tamil Nadu. “It will be finalised and I'm sure we will get justice.”