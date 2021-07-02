Travellers from Kerala to Karnataka won't need RT-PCR report if they have vaccine certificate

The Karnataka government on Friday tweaked its rules for those travelling from Kerala to the state, scrapping mandatory negative RT-PCR reports for those who are not fully vaccinated.

According to the new rules, those who have received even the first dose of the vaccine are now exempt from producing a negative RT-PCR report, and can show just the vaccine certificate to enter the state.

With the Delta Plus variant being reported in some districts of Kerala, the Karnataka state government on Thursday ordered all those travelling from Kerala to produce a negative RT-PCR report. The order had stated that the negative report should not be older than 72 hours, and those who have received both vaccine doses do not need a negative Covid-19 test.

In dire emergency situations such as death in a family or medical treatment, the passenger’s swab would be collected on arrival and further action will be taken based on the RT-PCR test report, Thursday's order said.