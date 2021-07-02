Travellers from Kerala to Karnataka won't need RT-PCR report if they have vaccine certificate

The Karnataka government on Friday tweaked its rules for those travelling from Kerala to the state, scrapping mandatory negative RT-PCR reports for those who are not fully vaccinated.
According to the new rules, those who have received even the first dose of the vaccine are now exempt from producing a negative RT-PCR report, and can show just the vaccine certificate to enter the state.
#UPDATE | Government of Karnataka issues an addendum to the special surveillance measures for people coming from Kerala.
Passengers with vaccination certificates of having received at least one dose of #COVID19 vaccine will be exempted from producing negative RT-PCR certificates
With the Delta Plus variant being reported in some districts of Kerala, the Karnataka state government on Thursday ordered all those travelling from Kerala to produce a negative RT-PCR report. The order had stated that the negative report should not be older than 72 hours, and those who have received both vaccine doses do not need a negative Covid-19 test.
In dire emergency situations such as death in a family or medical treatment, the passenger’s swab would be collected on arrival and further action will be taken based on the RT-PCR test report, Thursday's order said.
