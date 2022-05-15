Two devotees die as temple chariot runs over them

Two devotees die as temple chariot runs over them

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 15 2022, 22:43 ist
  • updated: May 16 2022, 03:09 ist

Two devotees were killed after they came under the wheels of the moving chariot, during Brahmarathotsava at Parvathi Betta, in Gundlupet taluk, on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Sarpabhushan (27) and  Swamy (40). Two more people sustained injuries in the mishap. 

 

