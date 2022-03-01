Two government officials deployed to help Ukraine evacuees: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said efforts are on to bring back Kannadigas from war-ravaged Ukraine and two officials have been deployed at Mumbai and New Delhi to help the state's people arriving from Ukraine reach their homes without any hassle.

"The students who are in the north-eastern part of Ukraine are facing problems. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has been requested to make arrangements for their food and shelter and guide them to safety," Bommai told reporters.

Also Read: Indian student in Ukraine killed in Kharkiv shelling: MEA

The chief minister said the Romania-Ukraine border is getting crowded and a request has been made to make separate arrangements for Kannadigas.

Meanwhile, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority Commissioner Dr Manoj Rajan, who is also the nodal officer for Ukraine returnees said, 49 students hailing from Karnataka have returned as of now, including four on Tuesday afternoon. He also said three facilitation counters manned by senior officers of the state government have been opened at New Delhi Airport, Mumbai Airport and Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru to coordinate and guide students to their respective destinations.

The state government is facilitating smooth transit from Mumbai and Delhi airports and also funding the air tickets for all stranded students (hailing from Karnataka) arriving from Ukraine to their respective destinations.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: