Two Jamaat men from Vijayapura placed in isolation

DHNS
DHNS, Vijayapura,
  • Apr 06 2020, 21:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2020, 22:25 ist

Two of 10 Tablighi Jamaat men, who'd arrived to the district from Surat in Gujarat, have showed the symptoms of fever, cold and cough, said Superintendent of Police Anupam Agarwal.

"Throat swab samples of two suspected persons have been sent to Kalaburagi lab for examination. Both the persons have been kept in isolation while the remaining eight have been sent to a quarantine facility in the city," SP Agarwal told the reporters.

All the 10 Jamaat members had returned to Nagathan in the district from Surat via Maharashtra on foot. Investigations are underway to find their contact details, the SP said.

Deputy Commissioner Y S Patil said, as many as 416 persons were subjected to screenings/tests. "Of which, 216 have completed 28 days while 162 are in reporting stage. A total of 38 persons are under home quarantine," he said. 

"Swab samples of 57 persons have been sent to Kalaburagi lab for Covid-19 test, so far. Of which, the samples of 54 people have returned negative. We are awaiting the reports of three persons," the DC explained.

"Swab samples of two primary contacts, both from Muddebihal, of the son of the elderly man from Bagalkot who died duw to Covid-19, have returned negative. Six secondary contacts, who were in touch with the primary contacts, are put up in a quarantine facility," Patil added.

 

