Two-week lockdown in Karnataka starting April 27 night

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced a 14-day lockdown in the state starting Tuesday night to contain the alarming rise in Covid-19 cases.

The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting on Monday where ministers pressed for lockdown-like measures to “break the chain” of the virus’ spread.

Yediyurappa had staved off the imposition of a lockdown to keep economic activities going.

Addressing a news conference after the Cabinet meeting, Yediyurappa said a curfew will be in place on all days of the week, akin to the weekend curfew.

“Grocery and other essential shops will be operational from 6 am to 10 am every day. That’s the only relaxation. After 10 am, all shops will be closed,” Yediyurappa said, adding that this will be applicable across Karnataka.

Yediyurappa said that these measures were essential. "Covid case numbers in Bengaluru and surrounding areas have surpassed that of Maharashtra," he said. “If the situation does not come under control in two weeks, we might have to extend these strict measures.”

While detailed guidelines for the lockdown will be issued by Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar in a couple of hours, Yediyurappa said home delivery of food will be allowed and liquor shops will operate for takeaways only.

Yediyurappa said deputy commissioners of all districts will have to ensure that the regulations are implemented and tahsidhars will be nodal officers at the taluk-level to reduce the spread of Covid in rural areas.

Only goods transport vehicles will be allowed to ply and inter-state goods transport will be allowed. “Public transport services will not be operational,” Yediyurappa said. “When people aren’t allowed to step out, why will buses ply?”

Karnataka has seen a surge in Covid cases over the past two weeks. Close to 35,000 new Covid cases were reported on Sunday, of which 20,733 were in Bengaluru.

The Cabinet also decided that vaccines will be free for those aged 18-44 years at government hospitals, when the third phase of the vaccination campaign kicks off on May 1.

More to follow...