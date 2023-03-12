Users seek infrastructure on Mysuru-Bengaluru expressway for ‘self-explaining road’

Good roads are not essentially safe roads. Thus, when the government provides good roads, it’s also its responsibility to make them safer for road users, said a road safety expert.

It has to be noted that 84 persons have already lost their lives, while hundreds have been injured in 335 reported mishaps since September 2022, on the 118-km Mysuru-Bengaluru Express Highway even as some people, including politicians, have been complaining of improper design, sub-standard works and unscientific features of the Expressway.

Self-explaining road

“The Expressway is already being used by thousands of road users every day, since over six months. It is expected to be officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12, Sunday, at Gejjalagere of Maddur taluk, even though the entire stretch will not be completely ready by then. Even then, accepting the claims that it is a good road, there is a need for the road be a ‘self-explaining road’ for the safety of users,” said the expert, who does not want to be named, but wants be identified as one of the users.

He said there are two types of roads, regarding safety – self-calmning roads and self-explaining roads. “Even bad roads can be categorised as self-calmning roads, as they compel the users to be slow and cautious. But, a good road gives over-confidence and prompts over-speeding, creating circumstances for a mishap. Thus, both -- infrastructure providers and transport regulating authorities – should consciously take measures to reduce chances of mishaps,” he said.

Signage

“Regular instructions and signage for maintaining lane discipline should be provided, either on the surface of the road, on each lane, or on structures such as arches, for repeated reminding. In some nations, breaking of lane discipline, such as reducing speed on a particular lane meant for a prescribed speed, attracts a penalty. Such penalties are far-fetched in Indian conditions. While the middle lane on both directions – up and down – are reserved for heavy vehicles such as trucks and buses, the left lane is for slow-moving vehicles and right one for speeding vehicles. No-entry for two and three-wheelers on the Expressway should be noted,” the expert said.

“The existing median or divider is not secure or sufficient for the speeds expected on the Expressway. There are chances of speeding vehicles crossing over to the opposite side of the road, jumping over the divider. This will lead to collateral damage and even causality of those who commit no mistake or blunder. Thus, a proper structure is needed on the median to check crossing-over of speeding vehicles,” he said.

Road safety auditing

“Considering the heavy rush expected during weekends, a dynamic planning is necessary for safety. Measures against hydroplaning (or aquaplaning, a driving condition that occurs when water causes one’s vehicle tyres to lose contact with the road surface. Whether it lasts for an instant or several seconds, hydroplaning is a jolting indication that one has lost all the available traction) is needed. Focus should be mainly at entry and exit points of flyovers and at curves,” the expert said.

“Clear indications should be available to road users, about exit points to nearby towns and cities, well in advance, so that they can change lanes and slow down, to exit. Lane-changing bays or boxes can be provided, to avoid confusion to fellow road users. Besides, the infrastructure should make the road users, exiting the Expressway, that they are joining regular roads. Road safety auditing can be conducted by an independent expert agency, as lives of the commuters is of utmost importance,” he said.

The old or earlier roads and other infrastructure, damaged due to the execution of works on the Expressway, should be restored, so that the commuters are not inconvenienced, he added.