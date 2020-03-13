Victim’s son holds private hospital responsible for death

Kalaburagi: Family members of the 76-year-old person who died due to Covid-19 alleged on Friday that private hospital authorities in Kalaburagi misled them over availability of treatment at Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) for coronavirus disease.

“Authorities of the private hospital, where my father was admitted for treatment, forced us to take him away. They didn’t even inform us that the GIMS had facilities to treat patients suffering from Covid-19,” the victim’s son claimed.

Contradictory to the claim, the district administration has said that the victim’s family members voluntarily got him discharged and took him to Hyderabad for treatment.

He alleged the hospital authorities conducted themselves in an uncivilised manner. The authorities were directly responsible for the death. “The district administration’s claims of keeping a watch on the health of 43 people, including my family members, is false. On Friday, two of our family family members were taken for treatment. They were suffering from fever, but now recovered now. Our family members have agreed to undergo medical tests,” he told reporters.

“We just went from hospitals to hospitals in Hyderabad for 10 hours, but none of the hospital managements responded,” he said.

“We received a call from a health department official asking us to return to Kalaburagi. My father was alive when we left Hyderabad, but died en route,” he said.