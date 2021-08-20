VTU orders closure of 6 engineering colleges over poor facilities

The Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Belagavi has come down heavily on engineering colleges with poor facilities and ordered the closure of six institutes.

A decision to this effect was taken at the recent Executive Council meeting. The closure order applies from the current academic year and the university has issued a public notice, cautioning parents and students against getting admitted to these colleges from 2021-22 academic year onwards.

The six colleges, all private unaided, are: Alpha College of Engineering in Bengaluru and Shaikh College of Engineering in Belagavi, Islamiah Institute of Technology in Bengaluru, Ekalavya Institute of Technology in Chamarajnagar, Sri Vinayaka Institute of Technology in KGF and BTL Institute of Technology and Management in Bengaluru.

According to information from the university, one college from Bengaluru and one from Belagavi opted for closure on their own due to financial issues and the rest did not apply for renewal of affiliation.

“Lack of infrastructure, difficulty in filling seats, poor quality of teaching were major reasons for closure,” said a senior official. “Even after repeated notices, four of the colleges did not bother to respond,” the official said.

The officials said students from the six colleges will be shifted to other colleges. VTU registrar Dr A S Deshpande said, “We are yet to get the exact number of students enrolled at these colleges to be shifted to nearby colleges.”

The university in the notice said a notification for re-allotment process will be issued separately. “Aspiring students seeking fresh admission to these colleges are advised to take note. In case any student proceeds with admission to these institutes, the university will not be responsible,” the university added.

In the past two years, 12 colleges under VTU have been shut down. During 2018-19 and 2019-20, six engineering colleges were shut down.