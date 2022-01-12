Why are rallies being allowed? Karnataka HC pulls up Bommai government over Congress's Mekedatu padyatra

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to inform in two days as to why the rallies, particularly the rally being held by the Congress, are allowed to continue and why no appropriate action has been taken. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Suraj Govindaraj was hearing a PIL filed challenging the padayatra being held by the Congress demanding the implementation of the Mekedatu project.

During the hearing, the court was informed that while the state government has restricted all public gatherings in the order issued on January 4, 2022, the next day, the Deputy Commissioner of Ramanagara district issued a notice to the Congress. The notice informed the Congress that no permission has been granted to hold any public gatherings.

The court was informed that the number of positive cases, including the Omicron variant of Covid-19, is increasing in the state. The bench orally observed that the state government is not taking any action on the orders passed on January 4, 2022. “What are you waiting for when you have not granted the permission? How is the rally being taken out? Are you waiting for the court to take cognizance and pass orders?” the court orally asked the government advocate.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned the hearing to Friday calling upon the state government as well the Congress to submit their stand. The court asked the state government to inform the court as to how and why the rallies are allowed to continue and why no appropriate action has been taken. The court called upon the Congress to inform as to whether any due permission was taken and whether they are taking appropriate steps to ensure the compliance of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the state government.

