Will implement Mekedatu project irrespective of opposition from TN: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday maintained that the state will get the Centre's approval and implement the Mekedatu drinking water project over the Cauvery river, notwithstanding any opposition from neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

The CM's comments came in the wake of newly-appointed Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai announcing that the state unit of the saffron party would protest against Karnataka's decision to go ahead with the Mekedatu project.

"He (Annamalai) will do his job. That is not related to us. Annamalai going on a fast is not my business," Bommai told reporters here.

He said Karnataka has all the rights over the river water and prepared a detailed project report and submitted it to the Centre for approval, Bommai said.

"We will get the approval for it. Let anyone fast or eat," he added.

The Tamil Nadu BJP has planned to observe a day-long fast in the Cauvery delta region on August 5 to protest against the decision of the Karnataka government.

(With inputs from PTI)