Will Siddu resign as LOA if BJP wins 15 seats?: Shettar

DHNS
DHNS, Hubbali,
  • Dec 01 2019, 16:09pm ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2019, 16:35pm ist
Large & Medium Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi performing bhoomi pooja for laying concrete road at Neeligin Road in Hubballi on Sunday. DH Photo

Large & Medium Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar turned the table on Leader of Opposition in Assembly (LOA) Siddaramaiah by asking him to resign from his position if BJP wins all the 15 seats that are going for by-polls on December 5. 

Responding to the ‘challenge’ thrown by Siddaramaiah to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa asking him (BSY) to resign from CM’s post if he fails to win eight of the 15 seats in the by-polls, Shettar said there is no question of Yediyurappa resigning from his post as the party is assured of bagging all the 15 seats.

He also said, the opposition parties will come out of their delusion of forming a government again in State on December 9, as BJP will bag all the seats.

Shettar said the opposition party leaders are making a statement of reforming a coalition government in Karnataka to divert the attention of the people. They will not succeed and Yediyurappa will continue as chief minister for the next 42 months.

Jagadish Shettar
Siddaramaiah
B S Yediyurappa
Karnataka bypolls
Karnataka Politics
