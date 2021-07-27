Yediyurappa fan from Gundlupet taluk dies of suicide

A 35-year-old BJP worker and a diehard fan of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa died of suicide, at Bommalapura village in Gundlupet taluk, Chamarajanagar district, on Monday, upset over the announcement of Yediyurappa to resign.

Ravi’s family members said he was upset since Yediyurappa announced his resignation on Monday morning. He died of suicide by hanging from the ceiling at his hotel on Monday night, they said.

Yediyurappa has condoled the death of Ravi, in a tweet. The tweet reads: The suicide of Rajappa (Ravi), who has taken the extreme step, following my resignation, has hurt me a lot. Ups and downs are common in politics. Sacrificing one’s life for this, cannot be justified. No one can compensate the loss to the family, due to this incident. Admiration should not go this extreme. I am with the bereaved family.

Ravi owned a hotel in Bommalapura and had availed loans for business. Villagers said he was finding it difficult to repay the loans.