Yediyurappa removed as Karnataka CM due to corruption & age: Siddaramaiah

The BJP high command has removed B S Yediyurappa from chief minister’s post due to corruption and age factor, Leader of the Opposition in Assembly Siddaramaiah said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters at Cholchagudda in Badami taluk, hours after B S Yediyurappa resigned as chief minister, Siddaramaiah said, The Yediyurappa government was mired in corruption. "The BJP leadership was aware of it. We used to call it a 30% government. They used to charge 30% commission for every project,” he said

When asked whether the state would go for a mid-term poll, Siddaramaiah said, “I don’t think so.”

Earlier in the day, the opposition leader at Hubballi airport unleashed a tirade at the BJP government in the state. “You can’t expect the BJP government to safeguard the interests of the state. Changing Yediyurappa won’t help. It will give way for another corrupt government. Instead, the BJP government in the state should be ousted, Siddaramaiah charged.

“Many lives were lost due to floods, Acres of crops have been destroyed. It is the duty of the government to collect the details of damage and destruction and provide relief to the affected. The government has not released compensation for the 2019 flood-affected. They should have at least issued relief as per the natural disaster fund guidelines. Instead of wiping the tears of the affected, the government and the party is busy playing politics over the leadership change issue,” he alleged.