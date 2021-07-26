Karnataka CM Resignation Live: B S Yediyurappa to continue in office till new chief minister is sworn in

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has accepted B S Yediyurappa's resignation as Karnataka Chief Minister. In an emotional announcement, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced his resignation, drawing curtains on the uncertainty that surrounded his future. It is not clear who will replace him as CM. Stay tuned for updates.
In a parting shot, Yediyurappa blames Centre for rocky start
Bookanakere Siddalingappa Yediyurappa, arguably the BJP’s tallest leader in Karnataka, will hang up his boots as chief minister, a post he held four times. Making the announcement on the occasion of him completing two years in office, Yediyurappa fired a salvo at the Centre as he described his tenure as ‘trial by fire’. Read more
BJP will send an observer to Karnataka soon. Meanwhile, B S Yediyurappa will continue as the caretaker CM. Central party leadership and the state party leadership will discuss the next face for the CM post, reports ANI quoting sources.
How B S Yediyurappa's charismatic leadership opened the southern gate for the BJP in 2008
It is interesting to note that it was he who brought the BJP to power for the first time in south India in 2008. Such success is yet to be emulated in any other southern state. More importantly, he has also ensured that in every Lok Sabha election since 2004, the BJP has garnered more than 50 per cent of 28 Lok Sabha seats from Karnataka, which reached a peak of 25 seats in the 2019 elections. Read more
All eyes are now on the BJP high command as they will now select a new chief minister for Karnataka. Earlier, Revenue Minister R Ashoka had said that some “active” Cabinet ministers and legislators are in the race to become the next Karnataka chief minister.
“Ours is a national party and the [high command] has its own channels to get information. Those who are active in the Cabinet, their names are there [for the CM’s post]. There are MLA’s whose names are there,” Ashoka told reporters, adding that a decision will be taken keeping the state’s interest and politics in mind.
He adds that there is no quesiton of him leaving the state. "I will continue to work for the welfare of the people in Karnataka," he says.
"We will work under whoever has been selected as the new CM by the BJPhigh command. I will give my 100 per centand my supporters will also give their 100 per cent. There is no need to make any inference of dissatisfaction," says Yediyurappa.
Nobody pressurised me to resign, says B S Yediyurappa
Nobody pressurised me to resign. I did it on my own so that someone else can take over as CM after completion of twoyears of the government. I'll work to bring BJP back in power in the next election. I've not given name of anyone who should succeed me, saysoutgoing Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa.
JUST IN | B S Yediyurappa submits resignation to Governor
I am grateful to PM Narendra Modi, J P Nadda and Amit Shah for their support, says Yediyurappa.
BSY only quitting CM post, not active politics, says Sudhakar
It was a surprise for me. He told me that he may receive a favourable decision from the high command by July 26. But we all have to abide by the norms of the party. He is only quitting CM post, not active politics, says Karnataka Minister K Sudhakar on CM Yediyurappa stepping down
Yesterday,Mining Minister Murugesh Nirani, who is also a Chief Ministerial aspirant, arrived at Delhi and wasplanning to meet BJP top brass.
Nirani, a Panchamashali Lingayat leader, is planning to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National president J P Nadda.
This is Nirani's third visit to the national capital in the past 14 days, especially after the talk of a change of leadership in Karnataka. Though he has been telling his visit to Delhi was private, sources close to him said that he has been lobbying for the Chief Minister post. "I came to Delhi on my private visit," Nirani told reporters.
As of now, there is little clarity on who will replace Yediyurappa as the Karnataka Chief Minister.
During his speech, Yediyurappa recalled his days as a young BJP worker. “Back then, not even 300-400 people would attend our programmes,” he said. “Now, the BJP has come to power because of all our efforts.” Yediyurappa said BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Bajpayee wanted him to become a union minister. “I told him that I want to stay in Karnataka and build the party,” he said in tears.
B S Yediyurappa reaches Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru.
Yediyurappa to set to meet Governor Gehlot later today to submit his resignation letter.
“It was an agniparikshe from day one,” he said. “As soon as I took charge as CM, the state witnessed unprecedented floods. But the Centre didn’t allow me to form my Cabinet. I had to handle the situation all by myself,” he said.
DH had earlier reported that he was likely to quit by July 26. Yediyurappa’s exit plan was firmed up even before his visit to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others. It was learnt that the Yediyurappa’s resignation letter was drafted a few weeks ago.
“I have decided to resign from the post of chief minister,” a tearful Yediyurappa said while concluding his speech on the occasion of him completing two years in office.
