Tremors around KRS reservoir cause panic

A loud sound accompanied by tremours was reported from villages surrounding Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam, on Thursday afternoon.

The tremors were experienced at Hulikere, Belagola, Hosa Undawadi, Majjigepura, Bastipura, Hongahalli and surrounding villages

at around 1.45 pm. KRS Gram Panchayat members Vijaykumar and Ravi said that the tremors were experienced twice.

The people residing in the region experienced similar tremors a few months

ago and the tremors on Thursday has created panic among them. Geologists visited the dam and inspected the premises.

Confirming the tremors, Cauvery Neeravari Nigam assistant engineer Vasudev told DH, “It is true that tremors were experienced in and around KRS dam on Thursday. However, the Disaster Monitoring Centre at KRS has not recorded any tremors. The earlier tremors too were mild and experts have not submitted any report”, he added.