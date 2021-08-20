Two electrocuted during Muharram procession

Two persons, including a panja bearer, were electrocuted after the panja came in contact with an overhead live wire, during the Muharram procession at Santekallur of Maski taluk in the early hours of Friday.
The panja-bearer Hussainsab Devaramani (50) and Huligemma (18) died on the spot.
The incident occurred when the 8-foot panja came in contact with a power line. A pall of gloom descended in the village following the incident.
The Maski police have registered a case.
