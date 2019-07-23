UAS B’luru to host Science Congress

The 107th Indian Science Congress (ISC) will be held at University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) Bengaluru from January 3rd to 7th, next year.

Indian Science Congress Association Kolkata has selected UAS Bengaluru to host the event with the focal theme of “Science and Technology and Rural Development”.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Dr S Rajendra Prasad, Vice-Chancellor of UAS, Bengaluru said that the prime minister would inaugurate the event in which more than 20,000 delegates comprising Nobel laureates, scientists and scholars will take part. For the first time an exclusive session on “Farmers Science Congress” has also been organised as part of the event.

Science Communictors’ Meet and Children’s Science Congress are other events of the Science Congress.