Undertrials released without bail; arrested

Mangaluru: In a goof up, the officials at the Mangaluru district prison released two undertrials who were booked for murder, without an official bail order. The jail authorities who later learnt of their mistake arrested the duo and brought them back to the prison.

Shivaji, a resident of George Martis Road in Kadri and Jagadish of Bikarnakatte Kandettu were charged with the murder of one Kadri Rohith Kotian on May 15, 2016, near Bejai.

The jail authorities had mistakenly considered notice from the jail as bail order, and had released two undertrials on July 9. When the duo went to meet their advocate after their release, they realised that they had not been granted bail were released by mistake. The advocate later called jail officials and also inform the court about the mistake committed. The jail officials later rushed to the houses of the accused and brought them back to jail.