Two Hescom contract labourers electrocuted

The deceased workers were residents of Hidkal village in Raibag taluk

DHNS
DHNS, Athani,
  • Nov 12 2022, 22:58 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2022, 05:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: Unsplash Photo

Two contract labourers of Hescom were electrocuted while they were drawing cables on poles at Belligeri village in Athani taluk on Saturday. 

The deceased were identified as Hanmant Magdum (34) and Ashok Mali (36), residents of Hidkal village in Raibag taluk.

Karnataka
Karnataka News

