Visvesvaraya Technological University planning to introduce make-up exam

The Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) is planning to introduce ‘make-up’ examination for students who fail to clear semester/main exams. Students of colleges affiliated to the varsity can appear for the exam within a month of announcement of results.

Such a system is already in place in autonomous colleges and private varsities.

The VTU will also conduct fast-track classes for those interested in taking the make-up exam. They will be similar to remedial classes where students can clear doubts.

An advantage of make-up exam is that students won't get ‘failed’ marks card after the announcement of semester results. Officials explained that marks cards will be generated only after the results of make-up exam.

“Not all students who fail in exams are academically weak, some fare poorly due to health or other personal issues. The make-up exam will be a great opportunity for such students,” said a senior university official.

The make-up exam system is followed at all autonomous engineering colleges and private and deemed-to-be universities.

Students enrolled at colleges affiliated to VTU have been demanding it for the past several years.

VTU Vice Chancellor Vidyashankar S confirmed to DH that the exam is under consideration. “We sought feedback from students on make-up exam and a majority of them said it would be a great opportunity. We are taking it before the higher bodies of the university for a final decision,” he said.

A senior professor at an engineering college affiliated to VTU said the absence of make-up exam was one of the major reasons why students preferred to join autonomous colleges.

However, autonomous colleges are providing this opportunity to those who have attended the classes and scored 90% in Internal Assessment (IA) but decided to skip the exams, and also to those who scored less due to emergencies/valid reasons.

These colleges have a committee to take decisions regarding the exam.