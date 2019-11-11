'VTU failing students to make money from revaluation'

Hundreds of engineering students from colleges affiliated to the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) began their three-day protest on from Monday.

Irresponsible and unfair evaluation of answer scripts and students being failed with the “purpose of making money through revaluation fee”. They also objected to the removal of challenge evaluation.

Representatives from the Visvesvaraya Technological University Students Council told reporters, “With the protest, we plan to seek a permanent solution from concerned authorities for all the issues we have raised.”

“Why can’t the university provide us marks that we truly secured? Why should we spend on revaluation, when we do well in the exam? Why should we pay to pass the exam?” the protesting students said.

They said besides failing students purposefully, there were several unfair practices in the university. “Every now and then, the university changes the examination pattern, which is severely affecting our academic performance,” they said.

Students even pointed to the University Grants Commission (UGC) norms on changing the examination scheme.

“As per UGC norms, if a examination scheme is introduced, it should continue for the next four years. But VTU has revised exam schemes within three years,” students said.

The students said they were yet to hear from Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan. “It’s been more than

a month since we met the higher education minister and gave

a representation. We have not yet received any reply,” students said.

Students set a deadline of three days to address the problems, failing which they threatened to go on a hunger strike.