Will try to install rooftop solar power units in all govt buildings: V Sunil Kumar

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 13 2021, 20:10 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2021, 20:10 ist
V Sunil Kumar. Credit: DH Photo

The state government will make efforts to install rooftop solar power units in all public buildings, Karnataka Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar told the Legislative Council on Monday.

The minister was responding to a question raised by Congress MLC M Narayanaswamy.

The state government has set a target of generating 372 MW of solar electricity for 2021-22, Kumar added.

The government is keen on ensuring that all gram panchayat office buildings implement rooftop solar energy generation. The government has already installed rooftop solar atop the Vikas Soudha building. A survey has also been completed to install the required infrastructure in Vidhana Soudha and MS Building, the minister added. 

However, raising objection to Kumar's reply, Narayanaswamy pointed out that the government lagged behind in its target, having generated only about 48 MW until July this year.

"Half of the financial year is already gone. How will the government achieve its target within this year," he asked, adding that there were several local hurdles for installing rooftop solar units in gram panchayats, too, coming in the way of the government's ambition.

