Won’t campaign for son in bypolls: Bache Gowda

The Lok Sabha member from Chikkaballapur constituency, B N Bache Gowda has said that he won’t campaign for his son Sharath if he contests for bypoll to Hoskote Assembly constituency.

“Now my son is not coming home. We are living separately. My son is educated and intelligent. It is his decision to contest the poll and I will not intervene. I will not solicit votes for my son” Bache Gowda said here on Friday.

Bache Gowda’s son, Sharath, has sought BJP ticket to contest bypolls from Hoskote constituency. He had even threatened to enter the fray as an Independent if the party denied him ticket. He is the secretary of BJP Yuva Morcha.

The MP said it was the decision of the state government to drop Tipu from school textbooks and he was committed to it. Referring to controversy over medical college for Chikkaballapur, Gowda said that there was no need for Congress leader D K Shivakumar to create confusion

over it.

“Let him get sanctioned a college for Kanakapura. The government has already released grants for the medical college at Chikkaballapur and chief minister will lay foundation stone for the college building on November 8,” he said.