Yechury calls for civil disobedience against CAA

Yechury calls for civil disobedience against citizenship law

Gururaj B R
Gururaj B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi ,
  • Jan 21 2020, 22:54pm ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2020, 23:16pm ist
CPM leader Sitaram Yechury, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, activist Swami Agnivesh among others at a national convention against CAA in Kalaburagi on Tuesday. DH PHOTO

Kalaburagi City witnessed a massive turnout of people for the national convention against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register(NPR), organised by Karnataka People’s Forum, at Peer Bengali Dargah grounds here on Tuesday.

The national convention resolved not to furnish any documents for NRC and NPR and not support the process.

Addressing the gathering, CPI (M) Leader Sitaram Yechury, termed the CAA, NRC and NPR unconstitutional and called for a civil disobedience movement against the citizenship law.

“We are the soldiers of Free India. Our duty is to save the country and its Constitution when it is in danger. The Constitution is a sacred document and we will protect it whenever it is violated. It is patriotism, not treason,” Yechury said.

In a blistering attack, Yechury accused the right wing forces of trying to establish a Hindu nation by destroying the secular fabric of the country. We should not give any information for the NPR, he said.

The Union government will not be allowed to open detention centre in any part of the country. If opened, we will first move into them, the member of CPM Politburo said.

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, social activist Swami Agnivesh, KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre, MLAs M Y Patil, B Narayanrao, former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil and others took part in the convention.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Sitaram Yechury
Anti CAA
NRC protest
NPR
Mallikarjun Kharge
H D Kumaraswamy
Swami Agnivesh
Eshwar Khandre.
Comments (+)
 