Yechury calls for civil disobedience against citizenship law

Kalaburagi City witnessed a massive turnout of people for the national convention against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register(NPR), organised by Karnataka People’s Forum, at Peer Bengali Dargah grounds here on Tuesday.

The national convention resolved not to furnish any documents for NRC and NPR and not support the process.

Addressing the gathering, CPI (M) Leader Sitaram Yechury, termed the CAA, NRC and NPR unconstitutional and called for a civil disobedience movement against the citizenship law.

“We are the soldiers of Free India. Our duty is to save the country and its Constitution when it is in danger. The Constitution is a sacred document and we will protect it whenever it is violated. It is patriotism, not treason,” Yechury said.

In a blistering attack, Yechury accused the right wing forces of trying to establish a Hindu nation by destroying the secular fabric of the country. We should not give any information for the NPR, he said.

The Union government will not be allowed to open detention centre in any part of the country. If opened, we will first move into them, the member of CPM Politburo said.

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, social activist Swami Agnivesh, KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre, MLAs M Y Patil, B Narayanrao, former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil and others took part in the convention.