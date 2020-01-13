Youth held for stealing marks cards, printers at RCUB

A youth who allegedly stole marks cards and printers from the evaluation section of Rani Channamma University, Belagavi (RCUB) located at Bhutramanhatti village in Belagavi taluk along the Pune-Bengaluru national highway was nabbed by the security personnel and handed over to the police.

Police said that the accused Basappa Shivalingappa Honwad resident of Jamkhandi in Bagalkot had befriended some students in the premises of the boys hostel in RCUB campus and had stayed overnight in the guise of having some official work in the varsity on Sunday.

In the intervening night between Sunday and Monday, he managed to sneak in the evaluation section of RCUB to make away with the modern printers installed. He disconnected two printers and while going away, he also took with about 300 marks cards kept in the drawers. His acts were recorded in the CCTV cameras installed and security personnel nabbed him and handed over to the police.

Two printers and 300 marks cards worth Rs 80,000 were recovered from the possession of the accused.

Police Inspector Shrishail Koujalgi visited and inspected the crime scene. Kakati police are investigating.