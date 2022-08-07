Exploring Lisbon

Of all the stunning cities in Western Europe, Lisbon is the most underrated. It’s overshadowed by the charm and elegance of Paris, London, Rome and other tourist-packed cities. Portugal is a beautiful country and some of the best experiences lie in its capital city. Trendy cafes, adorable mom-and-pop shops, majestic monuments, cobblestone streets and a glorious view at every second street corner, are just the beginning of what Lisbon has to offer.

Of all the images you see of Lisbon, the most iconic one is of their vintage electric trams. These brightly coloured trams come rumbling and rattling down the streets and crisscross through the city. There are about five different lines but none as popular as Tram No 28. It actually connects you through to all the city’s key spots and symbolic neighbourhoods helping you tick off your tourist list and still enjoy a slice of some local living. It’s one experience you shouldn’t miss. However, keep an eye out for pickpockets.

Lisbon is a city built on seven hills which means there are many viewing spots or ‘Miradouros’ as the locals say. A popular viewing deck is the Elevator Santa Justa where you ride to the top and then climb up the last spiral staircase to be treated to a stunning panoramic view of the city and the seaside. Another great spot is at the ruins of the Castelo De Sao Jorge. This 11th-century Moorish castle, or rather what’s left of it and its restoration work, is of great historic significance and there are plenty of guided tours throughout the day to give you more insights into the castle.

This hilltop palace towers over the city and it’s best to catch the view at dusk and watch the sun set over the city’s red rooftops.

The castle is in the famous Alfama district and it would be unfortunate to not take the opportunity to stroll through the neighbourhood. It’s the birthplace of Portugal’s ‘Fado’ music.

A slightly melancholic sound and perhaps not everyone’s cup of tea but it’s interesting to visit the Fado Museum to learn more about this musical style or perhaps catch a show in one of the many cafes in the Alfama. If this nostalgia-evoking musical affair isn’t of any interest skip to the ‘Fiera De Ladra’

of the Thieves Fair.

It’s Libson’s most popular flea market where various trinkets and treasures are sold. Rumour has it that most of it is stolen loot (hence the name) but no one really knows how much truth there is to that. You’ll find all sorts of bobs and bits from magnets, old records, vintage magazines, clothes and even the famous Portuguese blue and white Azulejo Tiles.

A beautiful district in Lisbon is Belem. Home to the Tower of Belem which is a 16th-century fortification that serves as a gateway for every Portuguese explorer, it was the port of embarking and disembarking for every sailor. It’s a stunning structure worth visiting and strategically built across from Belem’s Jeronimos Monastery. The Monastery is known for its marvellous and intricate architecture and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. A trip to both the Belem Tower and the Jeronimos Monastery will give you a small glimpse into the rich Portuguese history.

The Portuguese enjoy good food and wine and its proximity to the sea yields bountiful produce which they know how to appreciate. If Spain is known for its Tapas then Portugal is known for its “Petiscos”. These small bite-sized portions of bar snacks are a rage and one can make a meal of these. Post all your wandering through the city find a spot at one of the several local cafes or restaurants to enjoy these with a glass of house wine.

For a less casual affair, pop by one of their trendy rooftop bars usually housed on the top floor of a hotel and let their bar keep surprising you. Food is an integral part of the Portuguese experience and Lisboa (as the locals say) is at the heart of this culinary extravaganza.

Apart from petiscos, local cafes will serve their beloved Bachalau a local cod fish that is possibly their national dish. Interestingly, there’s never one standard preparation for Bachalau, it refers to any type of recipe where the Cod is the star of the show. If you’ve got a sweet tooth then Lisbon won’t disappoint with its multiple dessert choices but its claim to fame is of course the — Pastel De Nata.

The Portuguese have made this little egg custard a favourite across the world in countries it colonised like Brazil and even Hong Kong and Macau where the beloved egg tart is revered. Every corner shop in Lisbon sells these treats and they shouldn’t be missed!