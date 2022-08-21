Lift up those sweet spirits!

You’ve heard of rum cake, but most of your favourite liquor bottles can also be put to use in a completely different setting — to make those lip-smacking bakes boozy! Not many know that alcohol has the ability to boost the aromas and flavours that are already there. Here’s what to pick off your well-stocked bar to mix up with those sweet treats.

Vodka

Adding vodka rather than water to your dough prevents gluten from forming during the baking process, leaving your tasty treat flaky and delicious rather than tough and chewy. If you fear you’d dislike the taste or end up having too much alcohol, try adding vodka to your desserts gradually. You can also add vodka to your fruits, let them sit in the refrigerator and have them on a hot summer day.

Make these with vodka: Cupcakes, cheesecake and apple pie.

Whiskey or bourbon

Not sure about whether to reach for your glass of whiskey or that tempting plate of gooey dessert after dinner? Spirited desserts made with whiskey make the choice easy. While many types of whiskey can be used for baking, not all types are ideal choices for every type of recipe. You’ll want to save your expensive and coveted bottles of whiskey for sipping when you can really get the full scope of flavours.

Baking whiskey should be something that tastes great but isn’t going to break the bank.

Make these with whiskey: Raisin and chocolate chip brownies, chocolate pudding.

Rum

Rum has remained a crowd favourite and seems to be only growing in popularity, specifically when it comes to baking and cooking. You can also soak fruits and herbs in rum for several days for them to infuse the alcohol and take on a new flavour.

Make these with rum: Cake, tiramisu and cookies.

Kahlua

Kahlua is a brand of coffee-flavoured liqueur. The liqueur is made by combining arabica coffee with sugar, vanilla and rum, and is used in classic cocktails. The Kahlua flavour in recipes is subtle yet unmistakable — and of course, you can adjust amounts to your liking!

Make these with Kahlua: Chocolate mousse, brownies, layer cakes, and banana bread.

Brandy

Brandy’s fruity flavour and oaky notes make it the ideal companion for sweet and sour dishes alike. Brandy is made from fermented fruits — commonly grapes, but also apples, peaches, and others. Not only does brandy bring a robust, distinct flavour to a dish, but it’s also a great liquid to use in order to help keep cakes moist.

Make these with brandy: Crème brulée, tiramisu, custard and chocolate mousse.

Gin

A classic drink in the form of a favourite dessert — what a great way to welcome the evening. If you’re in the mood to ditch the usual gin and tonic for its dessert counterpart, the botanicals gin can come in handy for whipping up your favourite desserts as well.

Make these with gin: Gin fudge, tarts, doughnuts and banana bread.

