Move, but gently

In a testament to the undeniable interlink between transport and climate change, the Kenyan government this year presented the design of Nairobi’s new Central Railway Station and public structures incorporating the concepts of transit-oriented development, climate adaptation and green infrastructure. This is a terrific example of pre-empting environmental damage while building transport infrastructure. By the same token, there has been criticism of another mega railway project leading from coastal Kenya to its interior which is causing significant damage to the surrounding ecology, including soil erosion and an adverse impact on wildlife habitat. Closer home, the Konkan Railway project of the 90s faced backlash for impacting the ecology of the Western Ghats, but the project ultimately found a way to deliver convenient transport access factoring in its environmental impact.

Transport and climate change are closely connected. Globally, the transport sector accounts for around 25 per cent of energy-related greenhouse gas emissions. Transport, especially in urban areas, is a major contributor to air pollution as most forms of transport still depend primarily on the combustion of fossil fuels. In a world which is constantly on the move, and with 68% of the world population projected to live in urban areas by 2050, the effect of transport on the environment will only magnify. By 2030, roads around the world will be strained by the addition of 1.2 billion cars, and annual passenger traffic will amount to more than 80 trillion passenger kilometres. Around 2.4% of global carbon emissions come from aviation, and the industry is responsible for around 5% of global warming.

The seas are not unaffected either. Ocean liners, cargo and cruise ships do affect the oceans. According to Linda Cabot, Founder and President of Bow Seat Ocean Awareness Programs, “It is true that ocean shipping is crucial for our global trade economy, yet shipping is an ever-growing source of greenhouse gas emissions that needs to be curtailed. Our shipping needs come at a tremendous cost to our environment and to our human health.” Linda feels there is an increased risk of oil spills, invasive species transfer, garbage/sewage dumping, sulphur pollution and extremely loud engine noise that harms marine life, and she advocates for sustainable propulsion technology to power large transport ships to decrease carbon emissions. Payton Souders, a young professional who has experience working on a farm, points out, “Vehicles used in agro-economy, from tractors to trucks that transport produce, use up a lot of energy”, suggesting that consuming locally grown food can minimise transport needs and contain the impact.

One cannot stress enough the urgency of modifying current transport systems in order to make them environmentally sustainable. At the outset, let us acknowledge the contribution of transport if we are to achieve the global target of limiting climate change to 1.5 degrees celsius by 2100. India has set a target of 2070 to achieve net-zero carbon emissions. How can we do this? Transport is a sector where interventions, infrastructure and policy by the government coupled with behavioural change by citizens is needed.

In the process of making this transformation and paradigm shift, vulnerable and underserved populations have to be kept front and centre. Data shows that lack of access to affordable transport prevents many poor and unemployed people from accessing jobs, despite having the necessary skill sets. Children from such communities should be able to reach good schools and colleges. The elderly should be able to access hospitals and health services. As the cost of living in cities becomes out of reach for ordinary people, they are pushed further and further out to the fringes of the city, and in turn the opportunities they access diminish. Any new transport infrastructure has to keep environmental aspects in mind while not ignoring the human cost. It is not an “either-or” decision. Energy efficiency, user-friendliness and inclusive transport are still possible.

'Solutions need not be complicated or expensive'

Have you ever solved your commuting problem by renting a Zoomcar or a Yulu bike? Or pooled a ride via Uber? Ridesharing or renting vehicles is becoming an increasingly familiar sight, especially in urban cities like Bengaluru with a thriving young crowd of working professionals.

While we see the usual gush of cars and other vehicles on any city street, technology and some creative solutions are disrupting these old ways and transforming the means of mobility. This is much needed to change transport-associated carbon footprint. We still have a long way to go on this journey of better transport choices.

New Yorker and avid bicyclist Lauren Cuscuna says, “Like most cities, the New York Transportation system is built for people commuting to the city-centre. Cycling opens up whole new worlds and makes it easy for me to visit friends that live in different neighbourhoods in Queens or Brooklyn. Cycling is just the best way to get around the city.” For her, getting from one place to another is now more of an adventure than a chore.

The solutions do not have to always be complicated or expensive. Something as simple as walking to the bank instead of taking your scooter or car, taking the Metro once a week to the office instead of driving, or finding a colleague to share a ride to the office - these are the kind of individual actions that add up to make a bigger difference. Nearly 20% of the Indian population travel by public transport daily, and we should each join their ranks and increase the use of public transport. How can we collectively increase this number - to say 40% by 2030?

Then there are other culprits to look at. It is not uncommon to see the same unused car or bike parked at the same spot for years, often turning into a local landmark of sorts. The story is no different in other parts of the world. Americans are known to buy new cars at rapid frequency. Akhila, a Bangalorean who commutes to work in her car, points out, “I want to put more thought into how to handle and discard my vehicle as it nears its end-of-life”. In 2021, an automobile scrappage policy was introduced in India to scrap old vehicles which do not meet environmental standards. By 2025, India will have over 2 crore end-of-life vehicles, undoubtedly a source of massive pollution and environmental damage. Private vehicle owners need to pause and think of their responsible maintenance and disposal in a sustainable manner.

The choice of transport comes down to an individual decision. But this decision can be influenced and incentivised through creative solutions at the systemic level, be it by the government or by community spaces. Merely encouraging people to use public transport is not going to do the trick. The government must prioritise financial investment to improve our public transportation systems and ease convenience by integrating multiple means of public transport for last-mile connectivity. The transport system needs an overhaul to ensure seamless transferability across different modes, for instance, using the metro to reach the outstation railway station or taking the metro from the airport to the city. When one arrives at the New Delhi airport, it is easy to walk over to the Metro station and reach the heart of New Delhi. Similarly, workplaces in certain sectors can do their bit by accommodating telecommuting and reducing the need for employees to travel, thereby cutting down on the carbon footprint. Some global cities offer tax breaks for the purchase of Metro passes.

Innovative technologies can strengthen the efficiency of public transport systems and boost user experiences, thus encouraging the use of public transport. Solutions abound in the form of smart ticketing, National Common Mobility cards, providing real-time travel information to passengers, and ensuring security through digital surveillance in public transport stations. ‘Chennai Bus’ is a mobile app that provides the location of MTC buses on a real-time basis, and the nearest bus stops from any given location. The app helps people monitor the movement of around 3000 MTC buses with GPS devices, and calculates wait time and estimated arrival of their bus. Technology which ensures reliable information can itself change people’s habits and choices.

Innovative vehicle technologies, such as electric trains and cars, and the use of sustainable biofuels have aided in abating climate change. In 2021-22, electric vehicle retail sales in the country jumped three-fold from the previous year. Technological innovations have been significant in making the transport sector more green, sustainable and user-centric. Like most emerging technologies, electric vehicles come with their own safety concerns and infrastructural challenges like inadequate charging stations. While these are areas of concern, we must not let this discourage us in the quest for greener transport systems. In exploring alternatives in the transport sector, our focus should be on nurturing technological innovations that ease the burden imposed by transport on the environment, while also adhering to environmentally sustainable and safety standards.

Can the right policies nudge people?

In March 2020, Luxembourg became the first country to make public transport free for its residents and tourists. In 2021, the Tamil Nadu State government announced free travel for women on basic-fare government buses, in a bid to further their mobility and participation in the workforce. On the other hand, some countries have attempted to introduce a frequent flyer levy, which would progressively increase an individual’s taxes on flights taken in the same year. These instances demonstrate how policy-making can nudge people’s choices, develop the right infrastructure and deploy resources to achieve set targets.

In India, both Central and State governments can exert their policymaking powers to steer transport design and infrastructure toward becoming climate-friendly. The National Urban Transport Policy, National Transit Oriented Development Policy, and Smart Cities Mission are major green mobility policies in India. These policies underscore the A-S-I (Avoid, Shift, Improve) approach in altering consumer behaviour for sustainable transport systems.

Firstly, the “avoid/reduce” component aims to reduce the very need or demand for motorised travel by expanding active transport options like walking or cycling and emphasising transport-oriented development and tight urban planning to interconnect residences, workplaces and recreational hubs.

Secondly, the “shift/maintain” component attempts to coax commuters into consuming less energy in their travel trips, by turning to environmentally friendly modes of transport like public transport. This requires transport demand management, building public transport infrastructure and facilitating intermodal transport (road, rail and waterways). To discourage personal motorised transport and endorse public transport systems, the government can employ legal and financial incentives like tax incentives for low carbon products, fuel taxes, public transport subsidies, road tolls and parking fees, and emissions trading.

Finally, the “improve” component is directed at optimising vehicle and fuel efficiency through clean energy sources and enhancing the operation of public transport systems. This includes disseminating information about eco-friendly travel options like car-sharing and establishing schemes that promote electric vehicles.

Former Member of Parliament Prof Rajeev Gowda remarked, “There are solutions staring us in the face. For example, we can tap Bengaluru’s existing rail infrastructure to run suburban rail. Regular services will take private cars off the road, as one could get from Yeshwantpur to Whitefield in 15-20 minutes.” He feels that the city’s carbon footprint will decrease while the quality of life and productivity will increase, urging for speedier policy action.

In 2020, Pune won the global Sustainable Transport Award, in recognition of its commitment to all sustainable transit modes, particularly the growth in pedestrian infrastructure. In recent years, the Pune Municipal Corporation invested over 50% of the transportation budget into walking, cycling, and bus infrastructure. In 2015, the city had launched its well-designed Rainbow bus rapid transit (BRT) system, which shifted more than 12 per cent of ridership from other modes, especially private cars. Pune’s streets are designed to enable safe use and support mobility for all users, including pedestrians, cyclists, and transit riders. The city’s parking policy improves street management through designated parking spaces and formalising parking payments. Pune is now a regional leader in sustainable transport, and an example of how government initiatives and allocation of resources can deliver safe, equitable, cheap, and most importantly, green modes of transport.

There are success stories and proven ways to change things. Replication, prioritisation and awareness are the need of the hour.

Venkatesh Raghavendra is a global social entrepreneur engaged in advancing systemic solutions in the areas of water, livelihoods, environment and youth. Sruthakeerthy Sriram is a lawyer currently working in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu striving to successfully navigate public transport in India.