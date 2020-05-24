Bookrack For The Week (from May 24th to May 30th)

Checkmate

Sudhir Suryawanshi

Penguin 2020, ebook, Rs 399

This book takes its readers through the twists and turns of the dramatic political crisis that unfolded as Maharashtra waited for its chief minister and explores what really went on behind the scenes.

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox

And The Horse

Charlie Mackesy

Penguin 2020, ebook, Rs 521.55

A reminder of what truly matters, as told through the adventures of four beloved friends. Based on Charlie’s daily Instagram posts, this is a window into the human heart.

Ask For More

Alexandra Carter

Simon & Schuster 2020, ebook,

Rs 418.95

Rather than adhering to the popular narrative that only the loudest and most assertive among us get what they want, the author of this book invites readers to rethink negotiation entirely.

Bezonomics

Brian Dumaine

Simon & Schuster 2020, ebook,

Rs 330.99

The author, an award-winning Fortune magazine writer, offers an in-depth, revelatory and unbiased look at Amazon’s world-dominating business model and the ways in which ‘Bezonomics’ is shaping the life of every consumer.

The Gated Republic

Shankkar Aiyar

HarperCollins 2020, ebook, Rs 297.19

Can India sustain private republics amidst public failures in a landscape scarred by social and economic fault lines? Can the government reinvent itself? This book presents an interrogative view of the history and future of private India.