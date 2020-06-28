Bookrack For The Week (June 28 to July 4)

Dadding It!

Rob Kemp

Bloomsbury 2020, ebook, Rs 439.95

Bestselling parenting author Rob Kemp has written a comprehensive guide to navigating your child’s life milestones (0 months to 50 years) and offers advice on how fathers can play a lasting, impactful or at least vaguely useful role in it.

Goner

Tazmeen Amna

Penguin 2020, pp 248, Rs 299

Everyone has a dark, ugly side; some of us just choose to hide it better than others. This is the story of a young woman going through a mid-20s’ crisis, trying to deal with the dark and intoxicating side of life, while being haunted by memories of an abusive ex-boyfriend, remnants of a broken family and obvious mental health issues.

Om The Yoga Dog

Ira Trivedi

Puffin 2020, ebook, Rs 179.55

It’s fun yoga time with Om the Yoga Dog, Prana the Frog and Moksha the Elephant! Learn and master essential asanas like Roaring Lion and Tummy Sandwich, pranayama techniques like Anulom Vilom and meditation exercises like Yoga Nidra with step-by-step instructions for young children.

Karma Meets A Zombie

Evan Purcell

Duckbill 2020, pp 152, Rs 250

Karma Tandin has been a monster hunter all his life. Karma has defended his village from monsters and other forces of darkness. He’s not the bravest or the smartest kid, but he always tries to do what’s right. Karma and his friends must now work together to discover the magical secrets of their town and find the answers before they too become victims of the undead.