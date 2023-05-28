Bookrack for the week (May 28 to June 3)

Dakshin

Nitin Kushalappa M P

Puffin, pp 252, Rs 299

Dive into this treasure trove of 15 folk tales, myths and fables from vibrant southern India. Travel down the banks of the Kaveri to the shores of the Indian Ocean, and from the depths of mysterious jungles to the towering Nilgiris...

Vajpayee

Abhishek Choudhary

Picador, pp 432, Rs 899

In this account that promises to be gripping, the author sets out to prove that Vajpayee was far more critical to the project of Hinduising India than is commonly understood.

The Perfect Way

Osho

Penguin, pp 248, Rs 399

In this book, Osho answers fundamental questions about what meditation is and how we can begin and sustain it in our lives.

The Light At The End Of The World

Siddhartha Deb

Context, pp 458, Rs 799

This is a kaleidoscopic novel in which each protagonist must come to terms with the buried truths of their times as well as with the parallel universe that connects them all.

The Boy Who Wanted To Fly

Lavanya Karthik

Duckbill, pp NA, Rs 199

This is an illustrated biography of J R D Tata. The illustrations are presented in the art style of Pestonji Bomanji, renowned for his realistic portraits of the Parsi community.