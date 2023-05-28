Bookrack for the week (May 28 to June 3)

Dakshin
Nitin Kushalappa M P
Puffin, pp 252, Rs 299
Dive into this treasure trove of 15 folk tales, myths and fables from vibrant southern India. Travel down the banks of the Kaveri to the shores of the Indian Ocean, and from the depths of mysterious jungles to the towering Nilgiris...
Vajpayee
Abhishek Choudhary
Picador, pp 432, Rs 899
In this account that promises to be gripping, the author sets out to prove that Vajpayee was far more critical to the project of Hinduising India than is commonly understood.
The Perfect Way
Osho
Penguin, pp 248, Rs 399
In this book, Osho answers fundamental questions about what meditation is and how we can begin and sustain it in our lives.
The Light At The End Of The World
Siddhartha Deb
Context, pp 458, Rs 799
This is a kaleidoscopic novel in which each protagonist must come to terms with the buried truths of their times as well as with the parallel universe that connects them all.
The Boy Who Wanted To Fly
Lavanya Karthik
Duckbill, pp NA, Rs 199
This is an illustrated biography of J R D Tata. The illustrations are presented in the art style of Pestonji Bomanji, renowned for his realistic portraits of the Parsi community.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Watch | This is what new Parliament building looks like
Watch: Making of new Parliament building in 2 minutes
First Goa-Dehradun flight flies with woman as co-pilot
Construction of the new Parliament building: A timeline
New Parliament inauguration: When, where to watch
Australian teenager fights off monster crocodile
LGBTQ+ Russians seek to escape prejudice in Argentina
Venice exhibition portrays Africa's forced urbanisation
Czech man sets world record with staggering 9-hr plank
Test pilots and the taste of danger