Not maid to order

This is a story of a Nobody involved in the murder of a Somebody, a story that holds a mirror for everybody on life and life lessons. Nobody is the protagonist, Molly Gray, a room cleaner in an upscale hotel, the dead is a wealthy somebody, Mr Blake, and everybody is the reader at large. Molly is a diligent worker who parts her hair in the middle and likes things plain and simple. Her explanation of events invites suspicion from the police, who eventually arrest her as the prime suspect. But with help from the people around her who believe in her innocence, Molly finds a way out.

On the outside, it may seem like an open-and-shut case. Not really, as I am yet to read anything quite like The Maid — a beautifully crafted novel that sits at the intersection of crime and wisdom.

Walking unseen through our world, Molly silently cleans the allotted rooms at the hotel, and once back from work, finds solace in the company of her deceased grandma whose wise words continue to resonate and rekindle a sense of direction in her life.

Molly’s voice may be subdued, but not her story. And the murder creates a bloody opportunity for her to be heard. Nita Prose lends her flawless writing skills to make Molly express herself as she carries her perfectly stacked maid’s trolley through the corridors of the hotel every morning. Cleaning, for her, is a re-energising activity. ‘If you feel sad, just grab a duster.’

By keeping it plain and simple, the novel concludes that people are a mystery that can never be solved. The narrative ends up being a commentary on the hypocrisies of society, which never accords fair treatment to innocent people.

Nita uses carefully crafted prose to counter verbal jousts and jabs often hurled at ordinary people. The nuanced treatment of the characters makes it clear that we are all the same but in different ways.

Molly’s inner journey is handled with empathetic concern, letting the reader align with her memorable reflections on life. It is an unputdownable page-turner that feels like gazing into a mirror.

Toronto-based Nita Prose, a longtime editor and book promoter, has made good use of her editorial skills in her debut novel which has stirred the bestselling lists on both sides of the Atlantic. And justifiably so, as Nita turns a simple plot into a riveting and deliciously refreshing novel.

The Maid lets you feel for those faceless people who clean your hotel rooms.

Without a doubt, the well-stocked housekeeping trolley is a portable sanitation miracle. In doing what a maid does to bring the room to order, she knows more about the person who slept in the cosy bed and soiled the toilet seat than we imagine. But we often know pretty little about the one who knows a lot about us.

Skillfully layered and masterfully told, the endearing tale of a faceless maid is a reflection of how we treat those who seem to harbour a sixth sense to know what lies behind our outer façade.

Nita has given a literary fling to the narrative that is both gripping and engaging.

I have deliberately avoided revealing the story because that is not necessarily important in the context of the small world that Nita has opened up for all of us. Heart-warming and refreshing, Nita Prose makes us view the world through a nobody.

But Molly makes her presence felt right from the first page: ‘If you love your job, you’ll never work a day in your life.’ There could be nothing more compelling in the world where very few of us enjoy our jobs. Ultimately, Molly turns out to be a charming maid, living life on her own terms.