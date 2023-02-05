Read Of The Week (Feb 5 to Feb 11)

The Shortest History Of Democracy

  Feb 05 2023
  • updated: Feb 05 2023, 01:45 ist
From its beginnings in Syria-Mesopotamia and the Indian subcontinent to its role in fomenting revolutionary fervour in France and America, democracy has subverted fixed ways of deciding who should enjoy power and privilege, and why. Democracy encourages people to do something radical: to come together as equals and to determine their own lives and futures.

In this vigorous, illuminating history, acclaimed political thinker John Keane traces its byzantine history, from the age of assembly democracy in Athens to European-inspired electoral democracy and the birth of representative government, to our age of monitory democracy.

He gives new reasons why democracy is a precious global ideal, and shows that as the world has come to be shaped by democracy, it has grown more worldly.

In today’s age of populist strongmen threatening democracy in India, China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, the US and elsewhere, we need its radical potential more than ever. Does democracy have a future, or will the demagogues and despots win? We are about to find out.

John Keane is currently Professor of Politics at the University of Sydney. He is the author of many acclaimed books, most recently The New Despotism (2020) and To Kill A Democracy: India’s Passage To Despotism (2021, with Debasish Roy Chowdhury).

