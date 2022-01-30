Be winter-ready

Winter is perfect for having green and healthy food and warming ourselves up with hot chocolate, but you can’t ignore the fact that the dry weather can cause havoc on your hair and skin. Winter skin and hair care certainly require changes in your routine but not a complete abandonment of the products. Here are some tips that will be handy during the months of winters to handle dry skin and frizzy hair.

Hack I

Oil your hair and scalp regularly since winters tend to dry your scalp and hair. Use hot organic castor oil along with 2 drops of lavender and rosemary essential oils each and massage into the roots of your hair for better nourishment. Cover your hair with a hot towel to let the oil soak in.

Hack II

Remember to use lukewarm or cold water as a last rinse every time you wash your hair in winter. This will help to keep your hair cuticles closed.

Hack III

Using a cap in winters can make your hair static due to the increased friction. A smoothing serum can help in these situations.

Hack IV

Lack of water intake in the winter can also make the hair drier. Add plenty of water and fresh juices to your diet for hydration.

Hack V (DIY)

Mix 1 teaspoon of shampoo, castor oil, glycerine, and apple cider vinegar in a bowl. Apply the pack on wet hair and scalp. Leave it on for 10-20 minutes and rinse off with a mild shampoo.

Hack VI

Limit your use of tools like hair dryers and curling tongs, as the heat can dry out your hair and scalp, increasing the risk of damage.

Hack VII

Dandruff is the single most common problem that all of us face some time or the other, which is certainly more prevalent during winters. To deal with dandruff, keep your hair clean. Wash your hair and scalp frequently; it could be daily or every other day depending upon how stubborn the dandruff is. Massage and daily brushing are extremely helpful in treating dandruff. They invigorate the blood circulation to the scalp, promote the traffic of oil effusion and dislodge the dead skin cells sticking to the scalp for easy exfoliation.

For dry dandruff, use an oil to massage the scalp especially before washing hair. Less animal fat and poly-unsaturated vegetable oils are good for the hair. Avoid nuts, chocolate, fried food, shellfish, and iodised salt. Follow a diet high in greens, lean protein like chicken, fish and yoghurt and food high in Vitamins A, E and B complex.

Skincare

Cleanser: Our skin demands a gentle cleanser that removes excess oil without completely taking off moisture from the face. Wash at least twice a day to remove dirt, grime and pollution from your face.

Toner: Use a toner that balances the oil on your face while preventing acne or any other breakout.

Oiling: A face oil that hydrates your skin without making it oilier would be of great help during winters.

Moisturiser: It is very common that we skip this tip to avoid the skin feeling thicker and greasier. Instead of a thick moisturiser or cream, opt for an oil-free moisturiser to protect your skin from drying and maintaining moisture on your skin. It is better to layer your skin, first use a primer or gel-based lotion, then apply a layer of moisturiser and lastly apply a light sunscreen.

Sunscreen: Apply a lightweight or gel-based sunscreen that protects the skin from the sun.

Exfoliation: Exfoliation is one of the major steps in winters as it helps remove dead cells. But remember not to over scrub your skin.

Face mask: A banana face pack is the most effective and moisturising face pack. Take a banana, 1 tablespoon honey, a quarter teaspoon of cream or milk powder and 2 drops of sandalwood oil. Mix these ingredients well and apply them to your face. Leave it on for 20 minutes, rinse and apply a moisturiser in the end.

(The author is a beauty expert.)