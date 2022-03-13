Being tongue-tied is a thing

Tongue-tie, also known as ankyloglossia is a condition present at birth that restricts the tongue’s range of motion which happens due to an unusually short, thick or tight band of tissue, lingual frenulum, which tethers the bottom of the tongue’s tip to the floor of the mouth. The lingual frenulum is a tissue that is found in everybody but in infants with tongue-tie, this frenulum is formed incorrectly and/or attaches ahead of where it should normally. The symptoms and problems of tongue-tie are:

The heart shape of the tongue when raised.

Cannot extend the tongue out to a point.

Tongue curves down when extended.

Lip blisters.

Possible speech problems.

Poor saliva management.

Neck stiffness and creases.

Uncoordinated sucking.

The genetic cause of tongue-tie is gene mutation of TBX22. Tongue-tie is said to be predominant in males. It occurs in about 0.52% among 25,800 babies according to a study conducted in Bengaluru in 2016.

It is a belief within the society in India that tongue-tie can be healed by itself, that it has nothing to do with the difficulty in feeding or even that revising tongue-tie is dangerous for the infant.

According to recent research, clinical practices and evidence-based studies, none of the above-mentioned concerns is true to even the smallest of percentile. Tongue-tie is a restriction that needs to be revised for the kid and mother to be free of difficulty, pain and problems which may arise due to it.

If tongue-tie is interfering with feeding, speech or oral hygiene or if it is causing discomfort, treatment may be appropriate. Frenotomy is a surgical procedure done to release the frenulum so the tongue can move more freely. Most babies can feed immediately after the surgery. Frenuloplasty is for more complex cases of tongue-tie or for revision procedures and involves plastic surgery of the frenulum. Speech therapy and tongue exercises by physiotherapists may be part of the recovery process. Post-surgery exercises are key to the optimal result because the main risk of a frenotomy is when the mouth heals so quickly it may prematurely reattach, causing a new limitation in mobility or return of symptoms. Exercises include stretching the upper lip and tongue and sucking exercises. These stretches are not meant to be forceful or prolonged. It should be performed by a qualified professional.

A good rehabilitation by a qualified physiotherapist before and after the tongue-tie release will give the best results.

So, if you are a new mom who is facing difficulty with your child’s feeding, it might be helpful to consult a lactation consultant and paediatrician, paediatric dentist or paediatric physiotherapist who are trained tongue-tie specialists.

A multi-disciplinary team and balanced approach is key to diagnosing and treating tongue-tie in children.

(The author is a physiotherapist.)