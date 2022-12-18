Dig into Chicago’s deep-dish pizza

Irrespective of which part of the United States you are visiting, be sure to dig into the Chicago deep-dish pizza that stands out for its technique, taste and crusty feel. Some talk about its cheese or the sauce and some remain jubilantly stuck on its crust, rightly labelling it the ‘pizza pie’ while describing it in an array of food books.

Made in a pan, it was invented back in the early 1940s. According to the book, Iconic Chicago: dishes, drinks and desserts by food writer Amy Bizzarri, Chicago’s Pizzeria Uno located on Ohio Street (still operational) claims to be its birthplace.

There, two friends — a former University of Texas football star Ike Sewell and World War II vet Ric Riccardo dreamed up a thicker, buttery–crust cheesier version of the classic pizza recipe that would set their pizzas apart from the rest.

By 1955, their place became a big hit and soon many other pizza places began emulating their recipe.

“It takes longer to bake a deep-dish pizza — about an hour — so cornmeal is sprinkled in the large pan to insulate the crust, and a thicker layer of toppings protects the cheese as it slowly melts. Plan on eating this hearty pie with a fork and knife,” Bizzarri states.

But every restaurant and even home has its own way of preparing it, Stefano Hill, a local chef told me. “The pan plays a crucial role to turn it into a pie style. Thanks to its round wall which acts as the wall of the pizza, the toppings are also held in place. I began by buttering the pan and then laying the sheet of dough, covering the wall of the pan. Then I throw fresh mozzarella cheese with an open heart, followed by veggies, or smashed salami, before the final dressing of many ingredients in a rich tomato sauce. Before I put it into the oven, I prefer sprinkling some oil on the top so that it doesn’t burn,” adds Hill.

Stuffed is another version of it, which is heavier since it carries another sheet of dough on the top, which is then covered with sauce.

“Whether it is with an extra layer of dough or not, even one slice of the deep-dish pizza is filling and I love the way mozzarella melts in the mouth in this tasty crust. No doubt, it is heavier and richer than the usual pizza,” shares Sam Hundle, a local.

There are also those who often think of it, especially when work takes them away from Chicago.

“Though you can get the deep-dish pizza in restaurants outside Chicago or in its state of Illinois, the authentic experience is only in Chicago. When I lived in Chicago, offering my guests a deep-dish pizza experience was a must and whosoever ate it, remembers it forever,” says Paramjit Grewal, who once called Chicago home and now lives in Canada.

Interestingly, the love for this pizza is also seen in art galleries and as graffiti on the walls of Chicago!