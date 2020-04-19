As the world is roiled by a vicious virus, the need for responsible travel, taking care of nature and the need to slow down has never been greater. Experts say post-Covid-19, how we vacation may change forever.

According to data from 160 countries published in the journal Nature Climate Change, tourism accounts for a whopping eight per cent of global carbon emissions. Imagine how much lighter we’ll tread on earth if we book into hotels that use more efficient cooling, lighting and heating systems, feature recycled and sustainable materials while also giving back to the community. With a surge in quality lodging at the intersection of environmental and social sustainability around the world, it has become easier than ever to stay in eco-conscious luxury resorts that combine a down-to-earth philosophy with decadence. This Earth Day, we profile a few that are doing just that:

Soneva Fushi, Maldives

Soneva Fushi, Maldives’ original desert island hideaway, regularly features on the world’s most stunning resorts list. Think Robinson Crusoe-style luxury villas and private residences nestling among dense tropical foliage fronted by sugar-white beaches and the Indian Ocean in 50 shades of blue.

Located on Kunfunadhoo Island in Baa Atoll, a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve, the resort hews to a SLOW (Sustainable, Local, Organic, Wellness) life, barefoot luxury ethos offering guests a laidback lifestyle, a world of bamboos and bicycles, where everyone goes shoeless 24 hours a day (`No news, no shoes’). Environmental and social responsibilities form the resort’s core. It has one of Maldives’ largest solar power plants, the food is grown organically and sourced locally and the fish is sustainably obtained. If you have deep pockets, you can even buy a villa at Soneva Fushi. The Soneva Villa Ownership Programme allows you to invest in a villa as a private residence, the only place in Maldives where foreigners can buy a property. .

Copal Tree Lodge,

Punta Gorda, Belize

Inspired by the beauty and biodiversity of Central America’s Eastern Coast, Copal Tree Lodge nestles in the ravishing rainforests of Maa Mountains. It takes guests on an immersive journey featuring bespoke tours and farm-to-table dining experiences set in a sustainable and community-driven setting.

Engulfed by 22,000 acres of forest, the lodge’s 3,000-acre USDA-certified organic farm is the first of its kind in Belize. Over 70% of the food served at the Copal Tree’s open-air restaurant is produced on the farm.

Rondon Ridge, Mt Hagen,

Papua New Guinea

Overlooking the spectacular Wahgi Valley and Mount Hagen town in the Western Highlands Province, Rondon Ridge lodge lies ensconced in a pristine rainforest. Birdwatching and nature walks, a tour of the Western Highlands, sampling the provinces unique culture and history... take your pick from a smorgasbord of excursions. Or perhaps you’d like to visit the gobsmacking Kuk World Heritage, a prehistoric archaeological site where the world’s oldest gardening implements and plots were first discovered.

Dedication to environmental and social sustainability tops the agenda at the Ridge. To whittle down deforestation, and protect the surrounding forest from logging, the property works in synergy with local communities.

This gets all stakeholders on board to protect earth while benefiting from responsible tourism.

Elephant Valley Eco Farm,

Tamil Nadu

Located on 100 acres in the Palni hills, an area of the Western Ghats known to be one of 25 most important biodiversity hotspots on earth, the Elephant Valley Farm lies on an ancient elephant migration. It promotes an eco-friendly way of life and vacationing.

Accommodation is offered in 20 uniquely designed, ethically built bungalows equipped with solar lights, low consumption bulbs,

and firewood fuelled hot water showers.

During the winter nights, you can warm up the cast iron wood stoves.

The property’s sustainable bio-intensive vegetable garden follows a crop management system inspired by nature. Guests including kids can pick fresh veggies for their meals from here.

The seven-acre vegetable garden promotes biodiversity by cultivating over 25 species/varieties of vegetables by rotating crops around the year and around the garden. Agri-mono-culture is eschewed as the practice makes for an unstable

ecosystem that is susceptible to pest outbreak and mass failure.

The farm’s 100-acre plantation flaunts over 100 plant species grown per acre of natural forest.

Soneva Kiri, Thailand

Founded in 1995 by award-winning Indian-British hotelier Sonu Shivdasani and his Swedish supermodel wife Eva Malmstrom, Soneva Kiri sits on Thailand’s 4th largest but least populated island, Koh Kood, in the Gulf of Siam. Remote yet accessible by a 70-minute flight from Bangkok on the resort’s private plane, the property’s natural landscape is breathtaking: a massive, 102-acre site overlooking the turquoise waters of a private bay, hills covered by lush tropical rainforest and velveteen beaches lapped by crystal clear waters.

One of the most exclusive beach resorts in the world, Kiri combines luxury and environmentally friendly design with authentic Thai experiences. Foray into the untamed jungle, explore pristine beaches or watch fishermen going about their business.