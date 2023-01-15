Feedback from our readers

'Great positive stories'

I really liked the stories you bring to us on Sunday. The story by Karan Bajaj (Big Picture/Jan 8) and last week by Gaur Gopal Das (Big Picture/Jan 1) were great positive stories. Something I have been looking forward to. Something I feel everyone looks forward to for a morning dose of positivity and inspiration. They are quite different from the rest of your newspaper. If not for the last week's Big Picture story, l would have already shifted to a different newspaper - Romil Goel

'That's how one should live'

I loved reading the article (Big Picture/Jan 1) again and again. The language used to express one's philosophy and lifestyle is beyond words of appreciation. That's how I live and one should live. I have kept a cutting of the article and shown it to many people - Rohit Jaikumar

'Encouraging article'

I read with interest your article on turmeric cultivation (Art & Pursuits/Dec 18) and am impressed by the writing and your efforts. I am also trying to be an organic farmer and such articles are encouraging - Iqbal Ahmed

'Soothing read'

I liked the article by Gaur Gopal Das (Big Picture/Jan 1) very much. It was very soothing to read but we should try to include such life lessons in the school curriculum as well. Our children should be educated about life lessons - Usha B K

'Many interesting titles'

Enjoyed the books section on Sunday (Books/Dec 25). Please carry more such lists in the future. Both the fiction and non-fiction lists and the books of 2023 had many interesting titles - Shivakumar P