Get the genetics right

The terms “periconception” and “periconception window” refer to the time leading up to, during, and immediately after the embryo’s implantation into the uterine lining. The results of this stage will decide how healthy the newborn will be. Pre-conception counselling and interventions can reduce the risk of maternal deaths as well as a number of other health problems for the mother and unborn child.

A couple’s entire well-being and capacity to perform are significantly impacted by the quality of their reproductive health. An underlying chronic metabolic disorder that affects the health of the mother and the unborn child may be revealed by or made worse by even a healthy pregnancy.

A defective egg or sperm from either parent can alter the course of development, even when the embryo and intrauterine environment are excellent.

While some of these changes are quite subtle, others have significant, enduring, and irreversible repercussions.

A person’s likelihood of developing adult diseases like obesity, heart disease, diabetes, and stroke increases during pregnancy, which has an effect on the health of future generations.

Periconception care aims to guarantee that conceptions, whether spontaneously occurring or helped by ART, result in infants who are born with the best potential outcomes.

What affects periconception?

The couple’s age range.

Obesity and underweight body weight.

Teratogens, nutritional deficiencies, metabolic problems such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity, smoking, alcohol, caffeine, infections such as rubella, influenza, herpes, and chicken pox, inflammations, stress, immunological disorders, medicines, and psychiatric illnesses.

Higher-order multiple births.

Pollutants such as phthalates, pesticides, and bisphenol A.

Workplace factors include lengthy hours, standing for extended periods of time, hard lifting, and shift work disturbing the natural pattern of hormone release.

Reproductive problems such as PCOS, endometriosis, and all of the aforementioned causes change the immune system, which changes growth mediators at the molecular level.

When is the most

susceptible time?

The development of the egg and sperm is the earliest indicator of life potential.

The following stage occurs when the embryo is first forming and expanding more quickly.

When the placenta is developing and implantation.

What are the outcomes?

Inadequate sperm and oocyte quality.

Failure of an implant.

Premature miscarriages.

Birth flaws.

Newborns with low birth weight.

Early birth.

High blood pressure during pregnancy.

Problems associated with the placenta.

Hypertension, obesity, diabetes, high cholesterol, heart issues, low birth weight, psychological issues, and learning difficulties are among the issues affecting children.

Teenage issues associated with puberty.

How to prevent it?

Routine exercise.

Using meditation and counselling to reduce stress.

Altering the work schedule.

Treatment and vaccination against infectious illnesses.

Keep BP, thyroid, and other medical conditions under control before conception.

Taking folic acid supplements regularly at least once a month before conception.

Taking vitamin D supplements.

Weight loss before conception.

Giving up smoking and alcohol.

During the periconception stage, switch to safer drugs.

Preventing contact with contaminants like cadmium, lithium, mercury, pesticides, phtalates, and bisphenol A.

Prevent mental health issues.

Control internal infections and sexually transmitted disorders.

Plan your pregnancies with the assistance of your healthcare professionals. Appropriate direction, counselling, and the best healthcare interventions can prevent many things.

(The author is a consultant in obstetrics & gynaecology.)