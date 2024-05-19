Home
News in Pics | May 19, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 19 May 2024, 03:20 IST
Cast member Selena Gomez poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film "Emilia Perez" in competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 18, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Men carry a sea turtle to be released into the sea during a water purification ceremony as part of the opening of the 10th World Water Forum in Serangan Island, Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, May 18, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Supporters of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa sing after an election rally in Chatsworth, South Africa, May 18, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Palestinians climb onto trucks to grab aid that was delivered into Gaza through a U.S.-built pier, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from central Gaza Strip, May 18, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

