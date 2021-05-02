Kodachadri is a trekker’s delight

At a height of 1,343 metres above sea level, Kodachadri is a mountain peak in the Western Ghats. Nature has blessed this place with bountiful greenery — lush green trees, thick foliage, copious rainfall — it is recognised as a biodiversity spot.

A trip to Kodachadri ticks all the right boxes — the adventurer can satisfy himself with a trek up the rugged hilly terrain; the spiritualist can visit some of the famous temples around this area; the casual tourist whose desire is to do some sight-seeing will certainly not be disappointed as a historical fort and a beautiful hanging bridge are some of the must-see spots here. One can also take long walks absorbing the natural beauty while breathing the fresh mountain air. We drove up from Bengaluru to the small village of Nittur, nestled at the foothills of Kodachadri. Our accommodation was basic but the home-cooked, delicious food more than made up for it.

On the first day, after a hearty breakfast, we set out on our trek. We covered a distance of 14 km one way — walked past the road from Nittur, climbed and trudged on the path that led to the beautiful Hidlumane waterfalls. After a short stop to enjoy the falls, we climbed over rugged rocks, held on to hanging tree roots and slowly made our way up the hill. After crossing the tree-filled section, we then slowly climbed across the grassland section. The climb was steep and seemed endless. Finally, after a good 45 minutes, we reached the hilltop. We were mesmerised by the beautiful view of the ghats and the grassy meadow all around us. From there, we crossed another smaller hill to reach our final destination — the Kodachadri peak. This was the place where Sri Adi Shankara had ascended and sat in meditation. There is a small temple, the Sarvajna Peetha, dedicated to him.

The next day, we decided to visit the two popular temples around Kodachadri. We first drove down to the temple town of Kollur where Goddess Mookambika reigns supreme. The temple radiates a feeling of serenity and its architecture reminds one of Kerala temples — built with wooden beams and panels. This temple is known to attract tourists and pilgrims in hordes as it is one of the seats of Shakti worship — Goddess Parvati or Ambika killed the demon Mookasura and hence got the name of Mookambika. We were lucky to have a quick and quiet darshan.

We then proceeded to the town of Sigandur that houses another famous temple dedicated to Goddess Chowdeshwari. This temple is located on the backwaters of River Sharavati and if approaching from Sagara or Shivamogga, one needs to take a ride in a launcher/barge to cross the backwaters. The ride itself is a wonderful experience and adds to the mystique of the temple.

After the temple tour, we decided to take in a bit of history — we set forth to the ruins of Nagara Fort. This is a rugged piece of construction that was built in the 16th century. Shivappa Naik was one of the popular rulers who fortified and added many more structures to the fort. We walked through the fort walls, saw the Darbar Hall, and the remains of the palace. The lake forms a beautiful backdrop to the fort. The next morning, before heading back, we stopped at the breathtaking hanging bridge across the backwaters of River Sharavati. A lasting image indeed!