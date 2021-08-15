Not hep at all!

Hepatitis means inflammation of the liver. Viruses affecting the liver are called Hepatitis viruses. There are mainly five types of hepatitis viruses — A, B, C, D and E.

Hepatitis A and E are food-borne and cause short-term infection, whereas others are blood-borne and cause a long-term infection called chronic hepatitis. Hepatitis B and C are most common, but Hepatitis D is known to be extremely rare and fatal. Nearly 350 million people worldwide are suffering from Hepatitis B and 70 million from Hepatitis C. Both these viruses usually don’t show symptoms, until the significant liver is damaged and can further cause fatal liver cancer if neglected. Here are some FAQs about Hepatitis:

How can one get infected?

These infections spread when the blood or semen or body fluid secretion of an infected person gets in contact with that of a non-infected person. This can happen through sexual contact, sharing of needles (drug abuse), sharing personal items contaminated with blood like toothbrushes or razors, mother to baby transmission at birth, needle stick injuries in health care settings. However, it doesn’t spread by hugging, kissing, touching, sharing food, sneezing or coughing.

What are the symptoms?

It is believed that up to 30% of patients with Hepatitis B and 80% of patients with Hepatitis C develop the liver disease over many years. These patients are asymptomatic for many years until the significant liver is damaged. They tend to show the symptoms only after significant damage to the liver. The most commonly seen symptoms include jaundice, dark urine, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, vomiting, clay-coloured stools, abdominal distension, leg swelling, blood-stained vomitus, black stools, altered behaviour and many more.

What are the tests done for the diagnosis?

Viruses can be detected by a simple blood test. There are special tests to see how many viruses are there in each ml of blood. There are also other tests such as liver function tests and ultrasound scanning of the abdomen, apart from other specialised tests to get more clarity on the liver condition.

What happens if it is neglected?

These viruses, if not treated at the right time, can lead to liver cirrhosis which is irreversible. A subset of these patients can also end up with liver cancer which can be fatal.

How can it be treated? Is it curable?

Both Hepatitis B and C can be treated effectively. Since both these viruses take many years to damage the liver, treating them at the right time before it damages the liver is crucial. There are excellent potent medications available to treat these viruses with hardly any side effects. While Hepatitis B usually needs long-term or lifelong medications, Hepatitis C needs 3-6 months of therapy with a cure rate of more than 95%, if treated at the right time. Hence right medication at the right time is crucial. If a person has already reached the stage of cirrhosis, the only curable option could be liver transplantation.

How to prevent Hepatitis B and C?

Prevention is better than cure. An effective vaccine is available for Hepatitis B. All family members of affected individuals should be vaccinated. There is no effective vaccine available for Hepatitis C, however, practising safe sex and avoiding sharing needles or personal sharp instruments does reduce the chances of transmission.

(The author is a chief consultant gastroenterologist & hepatologist at a leading chain of hospitals in Bengaluru.)